Contract for multi-million euro food innovation hub in Athenry to be signed ‘within weeks’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The contract to develop a multi-million euro food innovation hub in Athenry is set to be signed in the coming weeks.

That’s according to Galway East Junior Minister Sean Canney, who says he expects the Bia Innovator Hub project to move to construction after Christmas.

The hub at Teagasc Mellows Campus will be a 24 thousand square metre development for start-up food businesses and entrepeneurs.

It’ll include specialist food production units, a business development zone, dedicated training & demonstration areas and a business information centre.

It’s expected the development will create 360 new jobs in 40 companies during its first three years in existence.

Independent Minister Canney says the project is crucial to the future of Athenry.

