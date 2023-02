Galway Bay fm newsroom – The contract for the construction of the new fire station in Athenry is being today.

The contractor will move onto site at Ballygarraun South in the coming weeks, with construction expected to take 9 months.

The new single-storey fire station will include three fire tenders, storage areas, a workshop, drill tower and carparking area.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says such projects are crucial in supporting emergency service staff: