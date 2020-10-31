Contract awarded for new social housing estate in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has awarded a contract for the construction of a new social housing development in Tuam.

The local authority says works on the Fána Bhuí estate will begin immediately.

The scheme will deliver 49 social housing units on the Cloontooa Road on the outskirts of the town.

The Fána Bhuí development will take around a year to complete, with houses set for delivery at the end of 2021.

The scheme will have a high amount of smaller-sized unit, and will include 21 bungalows which will be particularly suitable for elderly occupants.

The overall cost of the development is estimated at around 10 million.