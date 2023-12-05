Galway Bay FM

5 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Contract awarded for major redevelopment of Ceannt Station

Share story:
Contract awarded for major redevelopment of Ceannt Station

Iarnród Éireann has announced it has awarded a contract for the major redevelopment of Ceannt Station – with works to get underway in January.

It says the project will ensure Ceannt Station becomes a vital expanded and integrated transport hub in the heart of Galway.

Iarnród Éireann says Ceannt Station is possibly the best located railway and bus station in any of Ireland’s major cities.

And it’s now announced that BAM Ireland will be leading its redevelopment into a state-of-the-art transport hub.

Under the project, there’d be a new entrance and facade, as well as new customer facilities, retail units, waiting areas and toilets.

There’ll be an increase in platforms from two to five, to support expanded rail services into the future, as well as more bus bays.

There’ll also be a new roof on the existing train hall, to transform the platforms into bright and welcoming spaces.

It’s expected that construction works will get underway in January, with the bulk of the project set to be completed by the middle of 2026.

 

Share story:

Admissions at Clifden Hospital to be paused from mid December due to staffing issues

Admissions to respite and short stay beds at Clifden Hospital will be paused from mid December due to staffing issues. The HSE says the pause will be in e...

Water outages in Gort due to issue at treatment plant

Residents and businesses on the Gort Public Water Supply Scheme are being advised to expect outages today. It’s due to operational issues at the wat...

City councillor says more investment urgently needed to regulate Airbnbs

More investment is urgently needed to tackle illegal Airbnbs in the city. The matter was raised at a budget meeting of Galway City Council last night, whe...

Labour selects Galway City East candidate for next year's local elections

The Labour Party has selecteed its election candidate to run in the Galway City East area for next year. Well-known local community activist Helen Ogbu wa...