Contract awarded for major redevelopment of Ceannt Station

Iarnród Éireann has announced it has awarded a contract for the major redevelopment of Ceannt Station – with works to get underway in January.

It says the project will ensure Ceannt Station becomes a vital expanded and integrated transport hub in the heart of Galway.

Iarnród Éireann says Ceannt Station is possibly the best located railway and bus station in any of Ireland’s major cities.

And it’s now announced that BAM Ireland will be leading its redevelopment into a state-of-the-art transport hub.

Under the project, there’d be a new entrance and facade, as well as new customer facilities, retail units, waiting areas and toilets.

There’ll be an increase in platforms from two to five, to support expanded rail services into the future, as well as more bus bays.

There’ll also be a new roof on the existing train hall, to transform the platforms into bright and welcoming spaces.

It’s expected that construction works will get underway in January, with the bulk of the project set to be completed by the middle of 2026.