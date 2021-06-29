Contract awarded for €2.8 million social housing development in Kinvara

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has awarded the contract for a €2.8 million social housing development in Kinvara.

The contract for the 10 unit scheme has been awarded to Custy Construction Ltd of Ennis County Clare.

Galway County Council says the scheme will deliver 10 social housing units in Cartron, Kinvara on the L-4509 and the estate will be called Garraí Ghuaire.

The scheme will have a high proportion of smaller-sized units, and includes two bungalows which will provide accommodation particularly suited to elderly persons.

The new development will take approximately one year to construct, with the houses scheduled for delivery in the Autumn of 2022.

Clare firm Custy Construction Ltd have been awarded the contract for the scheme which is costed at €2.8 million.