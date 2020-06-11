Continued rise in unemployment across Galway throughout May

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Unemployment across Galway continued to rise last month amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

There are now 10, 760 people without work across the county.

Meanwhile, figures from the CSO also show almost 30 thousand people in Galway were in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment by the end of last month.

The biggest increase in unemployment last month was in the city – where the live register grew by over 200 people to 5, 271.

Further west, in Clifden, the figure rose by almost 30, with the Connemara town now recording 767 people without employment during May.

In Gort, there was a similar increase – with the total number of people on the live register in the South Galway town now standing at 782.

Elsewhere, the increases were somewhat more marginal.

3 additional people joined the live register in Loughrea last month, bringing the total to 1, 127, while the figure for Tuam increased by 7 to stand at 1, 677.

In Ballinasloe, the figure increased by 8 – leaving 1, 136 people without work in the town and surrounding area.

Meanwhile, new figures from the CSO show there were 29, 452 people across Galway in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment by the end of May.

The overwhelming majority – some 70 percent – were over the age of 25.