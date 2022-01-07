Continued rise in COVID-19 patients at UHG over past 24 hours

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been another significant increase in the number of COVID-19 patients at UHG.

There are now 53 patients with the virus at the city hospital – compared to 43 yesterday and 20 this day last week.

The figure of 5 virus patients in ICU remains unchanged over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, there was a decrease of COVID-19 patients at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

There are now 8 patients there with the virus – 2 of whom are in the ICU.

Nationally, 936 Covid patients are in Irish hospitals today – the first fall since New Years Day.

It’s a drop of five since yesterday.

However, the total is 37 percent higher than last Friday, and 138 percent up on two weeks ago.

Latest figures show there’s 90 people with the virus in ICU.