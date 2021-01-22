Continued increase in numbers of Covid patients in ICU at UHG

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a continued increase in the number of Covid-19 patients who are being treated in ICU at University Hospital Galway.

There are now 18 people in intensive care at the city hospital, up from 17 yesterday.

It comes as management at UHG is preparing to enter Level 4 of their ICU escalation plan due to growing demands on the unit.

However, the overall number of patients being treated for the virus has dropped, now standing at 120, compared to 133 yesterday.

Meanwhile, 11 patients are being treated for Covid-19 at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, unchanged from yesterday.

Nationally, 1,969 people with Covid-19 are receiving treatment in Irish hospitals today – an increase for the second day in a row.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says the disease will only stop spreading within hospitals once its halted in the community.

