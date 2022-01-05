Continued increase in COVID-19 patients at UHG over past 24 hours

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a continued increase in COVID-19 patients at UHG over the past 24 hours.

There are now 39 patients with the virus at the hospital – compared to 36 patients yesterday, and 19 patients this day last week.

However, there’s a been a drop of a single patient in ICU, with 5 patients now receiving critical care.

Meanwhile, at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe, there’s been a drop in COVID-19 patients.

There are now 11 patients with the virus at the East Galway hospital, 2 of whom are being treated in ICU.

Nationally, 928 people are in hospital with Covid-19 – up 44 on yesterday – and 90 are in ICU.

It comes as the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is calling for elective procedures in hospitals to be cancelled for the entire month.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, says the procedures must be delayed: