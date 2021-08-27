Continued increase in Covid-19 ICU patients at UHG

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a continued rise in the number of Covid-19 patients in ICU at UHG.

There are now 9 patients with the virus receiving critical care – an increase of 3 over the past 24 hours.

Overall, there are 33 Covid-19 patients at UHG today – the highest in the country for the 5th day running, and an increase of a single patient since yesterday.

Meanwhile, there are 6 patients with the virus at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe, a reduction of one patient.

While there is a single patient in ICU at Portiuncula, unchanged since yesterday.

It comes as the Saolta Hospital Group is urging people to only attend UHG if absolutely necessary due to the high number of Covid cases

Saolta Chief Clinical Director, Pat Nash says the hospital is under pressure.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.