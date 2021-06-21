print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a continued drop in unemployment across Galway during May.

Drops were recorded in every area of the county.

The number of people unemployed across Galway last month was 8,379 – a drop of 573 when compared to April.

In the city centre, there are 4,168 people on the live register, a decrease of 290.

In Ballinasloe, the figure dropped by 79 – now standing at 996.

There was a drop of 65 in the unemployment figure for Tuam, which now stands at 1,257.

There are 868 people out of work in Loughrea, a drop of 59 on the April figure.

In Gort live register figures dropped from 661 to 589 month-on-month.

Meanwhile, in Clifden there are 501 poeple out of work, representing a drop of eight since April.