Continued drop in PUP recipients across Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a continued fall in the number of people across Galway claiming the Pandemic Unemployment payment.

7,900 people will claim the payment this week – a drop of 220 people since this time last week.

Nationally, the number of people on the PUP has fallen below 150,000 for the first time.

149,000 received the payment this week – down 4 thousand on last week – at a cost of 44 million euro.

The PUP will begin to be cut from next month as part of the government’s plan to phase out the payment.