Continued drop in PUP recipients across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a continued drop in the number of people across Galway receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

7,399 people will benefit from the payment this week, a drop of over 200 people compared to this day last week.

It comes as the government will begin reducing PUP rates after today.

From next week, recipients will receive 50 euro less in their PUP payment – with further cuts earmarked for November and February.

Students are also receiving their final payment under the scheme today.