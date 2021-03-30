Continued drop in Pandemic Unemployment Payments across Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a further drop in the number of people in Galway claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

23,862 people across the county are claiming the payment today – that’s a drop of over 320 people since this day last week.

Nationally, over 443 thousand people are receiving the PUP today, a drop of over 6,200 on last week’s figures.

More than 10,500 people closed their claim over the past seven days, with around 8,300 saying they were going back to work.

There are 1,270 fewer construction workers receiving the payment this week, despite the majority of sites being closed.

This week’s payments will cost the state 132 million euro.