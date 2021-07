print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 500 less Galway claimants received the pandemic unemployment payment this week.

The number of people on the State support nationally has dropped below 200,000 for the first time.

192 thousand people are due to get it this week – the lowest number since it was introduced in March 2020.

10,159 people will receive the payment in Galway.

Economics lecturer in UCC, Seamus Coffey, says the economy is recovering well.