Continued drop in new car sales across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a continued year-on-year drop in new car sales across Galway.

In February 2020 – just weeks before lockdown began – there were 1,795 new cars registered across the county.

Last month, the figure finished at 1,593 – that’s a drop of 11 percent year-on-year.

However, it’s an improvement on the drop of 22 percent recorded in Galway during January.

Nationally, figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show new car registrations were up 7 percent last month compared to the same time last year.

The biggest drop last month was recorded in Co. Leitrim, where new car sales fell by almost 17 percent year-on-year.

While in Longford, it went entirely the opposite direction – with the number of new car registrations rising significantly by 20 percent.

SIMI Director General Brian Cooke says the industry has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to operate in a safe manner throughout the ongoing pandemic – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour