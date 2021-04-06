Continued drop in Galway recipients of Pandemic Unemployment Payment

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a continued drop in the number of people across Galway claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

23,589 people throughout the county are claiming the payment today – a drop of 273 since this day last week.

Nationally, the number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is down by six thousand.

437 thousand people are due to receive the payment today, reaching a total bill of over €130m.

Dublin has the highest number of people on the payment at over 140-thousand, followed by Cork and Galway.

Construction has seen the largest decrease in the number of people receiving PUP, with 1,591 fewer people receiving the payment compared to last week.