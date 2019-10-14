Contents removed from detained ship at Tarrea Pier near Ballindereen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cargo and fuel have been removed from a ship that is being detained at a south Galway pier due to environmental concerns.

The 30 metre long “Evora,” which is a 50 year old Panamanian cargo ship is being detained by the Marine Survey Office at Ballindereen pier.

Locals have raised concerns for some weeks now that the ship is leaking oil into the bay and is affecting the use of the harbour by local fishermen.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is liaising with the Department of Transport in a bid to have the ship removed.

Minister Cannon says the vessel needs to be moved as soon as possible.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 1…