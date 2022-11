Galway Bay fm newsroom – The consultation period on the Galway County Council Draft Beach Bye-Laws has been extended.

People now have an extra two weeks to voice their opinions, with the public consultation now closing on Friday 25th November at 4pm.

Councillor Eileen Mannion says around a thousand submissions have been received since the draft bye-laws went on display on September 22nd.

Councillor Mannion explains why the council decided to extend the deadline: