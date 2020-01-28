Consultation on realignment of N63 to take place in Abbeyknockmoy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A second public consultation on the planned realignment of the N63 will take place in Abbeyknockmoy next week. (3/2)

It follows the recent announcement of 600 thousand euro towards the works between Abbeyknockmoy to Annagh.

County Council staff and consultants from Transport Infrastructure Ireland will be in attendance at the event, which will take place at Abbeyknockmoy Community Centre on Monday from 2.30pm to 7pm.

Fine Gael Councillor Pete Roche says it’s important that lands owners and community representatives attend the consultation – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…