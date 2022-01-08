Consultation on proposal to build over 160 residential units in Ballinasloe

A consultation has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála on the early draft of a proposal to build over 160 housing units in Dunlo in Ballinasloe.

The pre-application is led by Limehill Esker Limited.

The strategic housing development would involve 167 residential units which would consist of 56 houses and 111 apartments.

The higher planning authority and other stakeholders will review the proposal as part of the consultation process and then issue its opinion on whether the application is ready for formal application.

This decision is due to be made in February