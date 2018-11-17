Consultation meetings for farmers about Pearl Mussel in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Farmer consultation meetings will take place in Galway next month.

It’s part of the Pearl Mussel Project to outline the background and aims of the project.

The Pearl Mussel Project is a locally led European Innovation Partnership whereby local farmers, researchers and advisors work together in eight priority catchment areas.

The Pearl Mussel Project is setting up a voluntary farm scheme to incentive farmers to improve environmental conditions on farms to enhance watercourse for the endangered Freshwater Pearl Mussel.

The first Galway meeting relates to the Dawros catchment and will take place at FORUM Letterfrack on December 3rd at 8p.m

A second meeting will take place in relation to Owenriff catchment at The Boat Inn in Oughterard on December 5th at 8p.m.

