Galway Bay FM

20 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Consultation event this evening for Browne Roundabout proposals

Share story:
Consultation event this evening for Browne Roundabout proposals

A consultation event is being held this evening on the proposed pedestrian and cycling crossings planned near the city’s Browne Roundabout.

Galway City Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland are seeking the public’s views on their plans to construct new crossings at the roundabout.

City Council representatives on hand to answer questions at Westside Library from 4-6:30 this evening.

Members of the public have until Thursday March 28th to have their say, and more information is available at GalwayCity.ie/BrowneRoundabout

Share story:

Plans lodged for significant housing development in Headford

Plans have been lodged for a significant new housing development in Headford. Solus Holdings Ulc is seeking permission for 65 new homes at Cong Road. The ...

Full statement from Leo Varadkar on decision to step down as Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader

I have had the privilege to serve for the past 20 years as a public representative, 13 as a member of Cabinet, seven as leader of my Party, and most of th...

County Cathaoirleach Liam Carroll to leave Fine Gael over election snub

Current Cathaoirleach of County Galway, Councillor Liam Carroll, is to leave Fine Gael after being snubbed in the upcoming local elections. Despite expres...

Claim rural towns and villages across Galway being left behind on active travel projects

Many rural towns and villages across Galway are being “left behind” when it comes to active travel projects. That was the claim made at County...