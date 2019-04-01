Consultants to begin appraisal of Western Rail Corridor

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A review on the viability of the extension of the Western Rail Corridor is underway.

EY-DKM Economic Advisory Services has been selected to prepare a financial and economic appraisal on proposals for extending the rail corridor from Athenry to Claremorris.

Irish Rail and the Department of Transport have previously been criticised over the speed of the review process.

A dedicated website will be established for submissions – to ensure a wide range of public consultation.

It’s understood that the appraisal could take up to 12 months

