Consultants submit draft report on recommendations for redevelopment of Market Square in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Consultants tasked with examining various options for the redevelopment of Market Square in Athenry have submitted their draft report to Galway County Council.

The public realm enhancement scheme aims to improve the urban environment and offer increased road safety and pedestrian access, as well as greater connectivity between key areas.

Six options were presented earlier this year on how Market Square might be redeveloped, as part of a wider regeneration scheme for Athenry.

Over 200 submissions were received from the public as part of an open consultation that ended in June, and consultants later whittled the options down to three.

A spokesperson for the county council says the report findings and recommendations are to be presented to municipal district members and the Athenry Town Team as soon as possible.