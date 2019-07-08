Consultant says Portiuncula mortality rate doesnt reflect quality of care

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A hospital’s mortality rate doesn’t reflect the general quality and care at the facility, according to a medical consultant.

It comes after a new report from the department of health shows that Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is among the hospitals which have the highest death rate in the country for people who’ve had a heart attack.

St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny had the lowest.

Consultant in emergency medicine Dr Chris Luke says there are many factors to consider.

