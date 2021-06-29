Consultant appointed to lead feasibility study on Quiet Man Greenway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A consultant has been appointed to lead a feasibility study on the Quiet Man Greenway between Athenry and Milltown.

The proposed amenity has been the subject of long-running local campaigns and would run for 47km, connecting Athenry, Ballyglunin, Tuam and Milltown.

Earlier this year, €75 thousand was allocated for the carrying out of a feasibility study.

Galway East Deputy Ciaran Cannon says a consultant has now been appointed to lead that process.

He points out that two previous studies have outlined how the disused rail line will not be needed for any rail service for the foreseeable future.

Deputy Cannon is hopeful we’ll have a final answer on the future of the greenway by the end of the year.