Galway Bay fm newsroom – Construction has begun to deliver high speed broadband to over 1,000 premises in Inverin in Galway.

It’s expected houses, businesses and farms in the area will be covered in the coming months under the Governemnt’s National Broadband Plan.

A total of €153 million is being invested in Galway to bring high speed broadband to around 40,000 permises in the Intervention Area.