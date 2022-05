Galway Bay fm newsroom – Construction work on the new Spiddal Garda Station is set to begin in summer.

Garda Inspector Brian Ryan says discussions have been held with the OPW, with finance available for the project.

Gardaí stationed at the base are to be transferred to Inverin in the interim period.

Connemara area councillor Dáithí Ó Cualáin says it’s an important project for Spiddal.