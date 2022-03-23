Construction underway on new cinema in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm news – Construction is now underway on a new five-screen cinema in Ballinasloe.

The single storey cinema is being built by the Omniplex Cinema Group at a site near Aldi.

Permission was granted for the project in 2019 – and it’s expected it will be completed this Autumn.

The Ballinasloe cinema is being advanced alongside a new cinema in Mullingar and the refurbishment of the existing cinema in Nenagh, as part of an €11m investment.

Local senator Aisling Dolan says it’s a fantastic development that shows demand for investment in the town…