Construction to start on new outdoor gym at Castlepark before Christmas

Construction on a new outdoor gym at Castlepark should start before Christmas.

The Calisthenics gym would be located at a site near East United FC, that would become known as “Castlepark Fitness Area”.

Calisthenics is a form of exercise that involves running, standing, pushing and pulling using bodyweight.

The outdoor gym would be the first of its kind built by Galway City Council.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says it’s a fantastic project that will be a huge addition to the local area.