Construction to begin on 200 new homes in Barna in January

Written by on 22 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Construction on almost 200 new homes in Barna is expected to begin in January.

The development by Burkeway Homes will be located on an 18 acre site 500 metres from the village.

The €60m development will comprise a mix of four-bed detached, three and four-bed semi-detached, and two and three bed terrace homes.

The 18-acre site will also contain a number of two-bed townhouses and one, two and three-bed apartments – bringing the total number of units to 197.

