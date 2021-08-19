Construction on modular theatre building at Merlin Park expected to reach completion by year end

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Construction on the modular theatre building at Merlin Park is expected to reach completion by the end of the year.

Work on the two long awaited replacement orthopaedic theatres commenced in March.

The HSE secured planning approval for the theatre building last August after a number of setbacks in the process lead to significant delays.

The development will provide two operating theatres along with the necessary ancillary accommodation to support the theatre suites.

It will be used for elective orthopaedic activity such as hip and knee replacement surgery, with waiting lists for such key procedures continuing to grow since 2017 when a leak in the roof caused the theatre closure.

The building will be connected to the main hospital block by a short pedestrian link corridor which will be the access point for patients and staff.

The overall capital allocation for the project is over 10 million euro which includes design, construction and equipment.

The HSE anticipates the new theatre block will commence operations by early 2022.