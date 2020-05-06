Construction of Westside modular housing development reaches completion

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The modular housing development in Westside will begin to accept families over a phased basis over the coming weeks.

It comes as construction work on the 15 family modular units has now reached completion.

The 15 prefabricated units will be a mix of two and three bedrooms.

The hub located at a site behind Westside library will have 24 hour onsite management provided by the Peter McVerry Trust.

City councillors will have an opportunity to view the units today with officials from Galway City Council’s housing department as well as representatives from the Peter McVerry Trust – while respecting social distancing guidelines.

Occupants will move in on a phased basis in the coming weeks and will sign a licensing agreement with the Peter McVerry Trust.

Under the plan, they will stay for a three month period, or a maximum limit of six months as they seek longer term accommodation.