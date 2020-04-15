Construction of new school building in Athenry complete

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The construction of a new school building for Clarin College Athenry is complete.

The 20 million euro development is located on a site behind the mart in Athenry.

It has capacity for 1-thousand students and includes a sports hall, two-classroom special needs unit, general purpose hall, and ball courts.

Work is still underway to provide safe pedestrian access to the school and it’s expected that will be complete before the school’s opening in September:

Local TD and Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon says the new building is a model of what an educational facility of the 21st century should look like.