Construction for realignment at Twenty Minute Hill expected to begin later this year

It’s hoped construction will begin later this year on a long awaiting realignment project for an accident blackspot outside Dunmore.

The area in the townland of Carrowmunniagh – known locally as Twenty Minute Hill – has been reduced to one lane with a traffic light system since late 2018.

Galway County Council says it intends to proceed to tender for the realignment shortly with construction to commence in 2020.

The project will involve a type 3 single carriageway and will be 6 metres wide with two 0.5 metre hard shoulders.

There will also be provision for the future development of a shared cycle lane or footpath on the western side.

