Construction firm fined over death of worker at Rossaveal Harbour

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A construction firm based in the north has been fined over the death of a worker at Rossaveal Harbour in 2017 as a result of unsafe work conditions.

42 year old Terry Toland was working on the installation of a marina when he suffered a blow to the head from equipment.

The incident occurred on January 29th, 2017, while Quinn Piling Ltd was in the process of installing metal piles as part of the construction of a small boat marina.

During the process, compressed air unexpectedly released from the supply pipeline to the compressed air hose, causing a component to come free and strike Donegal-native Terry Toland.

The 42 year old suffered serious injuries and was air lifted to University Hospital Galway where he was pronounced dead later that day.

At Galway Circuit Criminal Court, Quinn Piling Ltd has now pleaded guilty to a charge contrary to Section 79 of the Safety, Health, and Welfare at Work Act 2005.

The firm has been fined a total of €25 thousand plus costs of €8,900 before Judge Rory McCabe.