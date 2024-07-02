Galway Bay FM

2 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Construction expected to begin on Dyke Road housing development in 2026

Share story:
Construction expected to begin on Dyke Road housing development in 2026

Construction of over 200 apartments on a site at Dyke Road is expected to begin in 2026.

Planning permission for phase one of the major development, which will also include communal open spaces and a creche, is to be submitted later this year.

The new detailed plan has been published following public engagement, and a second consultation phase is now beginning.

It’s envisaged that 90% of the 219 apartments will be cost rental, while the remaining 10 percent will be offered as social homes by Galway City Council.

The plans also include new cycleways and walkways, green spaces and improved transport connections to surrounding amenities.

The draft Site Development Framework can be accessed on the Corrib Causeway website, while information meetings and workshops will be held online for members of the public.

Once the consultation process has concluded, a planning application will be submitted, with construction on site expected by 2026.

Share story:

Calls for review of GAAGO following Galway/Dublin thriller

There are calls for a review of GAAGO following last weekend’s Galway-Dublin Gaelic football thriller. The match was not broadcast on free-to-air TV...

New University of Galway SU President describes Dáil bill on student accommodation as vital protection

Faye Ní Dhomhnaill has officially taken up the role of President of University of Galway Students’ Union. The Law, English and Performing Arts graduate...

Public meeting to introduce international mental health movement to Connemara

Mental Health Ireland is hosting an event in Clifden later today to introduce the international mental health and wellbeing movement known as Thrive to Co...

Councillor says "shocking" state of Bridge Street must be addressed to create safe routes to Dunmore School

Any Safe Routes to School project for Dunmore National School will have to be closely linked with the “shocking” state of Bridge Street. That&...