Construction contract signed for multi-million euro food innovation hub in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The construction contract has been signed for the multi-million euro food innovation hub in Athenry

BIA Innovator Campus has signed the construction contract with Glenman Construction Corporation Ltd.

The BIA campus will transform the food entrepreneurship landscape in the West of Ireland, and aims to create more than 360 jobs in over 40 businesses across the region

Chairman Peter Feeney says the project will support farmers, producers and chefs to grow with the correct facilities, training and advice

Alan Farrell, Director of Services with Galway County Council and Director of BIA Innovator Campus says the project is also part of wider proposals for the regeneration of Athenry

They include the enhancement of the public realm, the development of tourism opportunities, enhancement of shopfronts, and the development of close links between the campus and wider town

Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board, Athenry Community Council, SCCUL and the Western Development Commission are also involved in the project.