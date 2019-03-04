Construction conference at GMIT to debate development plan and Grenfell Tower quality commission report

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major construction conference at GMIT tomorrow is to debate a range of topics from the national development plan to the post Grenfell Tower quality commission report.

The annual international construction management day conference will get underway at the Dublin Road campus tomorrow morning.

Now in its ninth year, the event brings together national and international experts, and academics in the construction, built environment and property sectors.

Fourteen expert speakers from Ireland and the United Kingdom will take part.

Dr Martin Taggart who is Chair of the conference says the Irish construction sector’s prospects and its skill shortages will also be debated.