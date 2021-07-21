Construction begins on community nursing unit in Tuam

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Construction is now underway at the new community nursing unit in Tuam.

The new 50 bed facility, which includes a high dependency unit, represents an investment of 17 million euro in Tuam and aims to serve the needs of the town and North Galway.

The facility located on the Purcell / Stockwell road will replace the existing Arus Mhuire building on the Dublin Road which was deemed not fit for purpose by HIQA.

The project is part of the Tuam Health Campus with construction at the Old Grove site getting underway three weeks ago.

The campus includes the ambulance base, primary care centre, mental health day hospital, disability service unit and the community nursing unit.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says the investment will bring construction jobs initially and more than 200 people will be employed permanently on the campus once works are complete.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.