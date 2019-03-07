Construction begins on 17 homes for the elderly in Dunlo, Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work has begun a long awaited housing development for the elderly in Dunlo.

The project is led by Cluid Housing and involves 17 single-storey terrace houses.

The inital plan had also included a communal facilities building.

However a recent application by Cluid sought to omit the communal facilities building and add one single storey one-bedroom dwelling.

County planners have attached five conditions to the revised plan with one stating the permission will expire in May 2023 as per previous planning application approvals.

