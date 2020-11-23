Consortium involving GMIT to apply for Technological University status before year end

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An application for technological university status is expected from GMIT, Sligo and Letterkenny, by the end of the year.

Last month, €5.7 million was allocated to the Connacht Ulster Alliance consortium in a bid to assist with the application for the designation.

It comes as the Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has announced Athlone and Limerick institutes of technology are applying for TU status today.

Minister of State for Further Education Niall Collins says it’ll provide many educational opportunities for students in the region.