Consortium invites Galway West candidates to sign equality manifesto

Equality Votes Galway has developed a manifesto calling on all candidates standing for the national election to ensure equality and inclusion is at the heart of their representation.

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The manifesto contains a request for pledges under six headings – Social Inclusion, Local Development and Community Development; Housing and Accommodation; Climate Action, Recreation and Amenity; Planning, Transport and Infrastructure, and Health.

An event to showcase the manifesto will take place this Friday afternoon between 1 and 3pm in the Harbour Hotel and will be live streamed by Galway Politics Live.

Co-ordinator for the Galway City Community Network which is leading the effort, Anne Irwin says its important that the issues facing the people of Galway are brought to the attention of those seeking election – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…