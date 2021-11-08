Considerable rise in Covid patients at UHG over past week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a considerable rise in Covid-19 patients at UHG over the past week.

There are now 32 patients with the virus at the city hospital, compared to 24 patients this time last week.

However numbers in the ICU have dropped, and there is now a single patient in intensive care being treated for Covid-19.

It comes as the Irish Medical Organisation says it’s worried about patients with non-covid related illnesses as the virus continues to spread.

The daily covid numbers have passed 3,000 for six days in a row.

President of the IMO Dr Ina Kelly says the health system is under extraordinary pressure.