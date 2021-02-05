Considerable increase in numbers being tested for Covid-19 across West

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Officer of Community Healthcare West says there’s been a considerable rise in the numbers of those being tested for Covid-19 across the West.

Breda Crehan Roche says just over 6 thousand people have been tested so far this week – compared to just under 4,800 during the last week of January.

She’s warned we cannot let our guard down, and is urging the public to continue to follow public health advice as the testing numbers continue to climb.

Overall, almost 57 thousand people were tested across the region last month – this figure includes testing centres, nursing homes, creches and international travellers.

Breda Crehan Roche says over 25 nursing homes are currently experiencing outbreaks across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon – 9 of which are at an “amber” rating.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, she added that nurses are incredibly scarce and they are experiencing difficulties with recruitment.

Breda Crehan Roche says they hope to have vaccination centres set up in Galway in the coming weeks.