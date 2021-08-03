Considerable increase in internet domain registrations across Galway

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There was a considerable increase in the number of new .ie internet domains registered in Galway during the first half of this year.

New registrations increased by more than 13 percent between January and June – well above the national average of less than 2 percent.

During that time, 1,675 new .ie domains were registered across the county.

Nationally, the first half of 2021 was the best six months on record – with 33,815 new .ie domains registered nationwide during that time.