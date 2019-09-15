Considerable drop in unemployment across Galway during August

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a considerable drop in unemployment across Galway last month.

The latest figures show that over 400 people came off the live register across the county during August.

In July, there were over 11 thousand people unemployed across Galway; new figures show by end of last month, that had dropped to 10, 600.

The biggest drop during August was in the city, where the number of those out of work dropped by over 200 to stand at just over 5,300.

In the county, there were drops of varying degrees in every district – with Ballinasloe, Clifden, Gort, Loughrea and Tuam all recording decreases in live register figures.

In Tuam, the figure dropped by almost 90 to finish at 1,650 – while in Loughrea, almost 60 people came off the live register, leaving the number of those unemployed at around 1,150.

Ballinasloe experienced a slight drop of around 30 people – with its unemployment figure now standing at 1,208.

While Gort saw a similar drop, leaving the number of people out of work in the area at 744.

And in Clifden, there were 559 people recorded on the live register last month – a decrease of almost 30 people on the figure for July.