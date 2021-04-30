Considerable drop in Covid-19 patients at Galway’s public hospitals

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a considerable drop in the number of Covid-19 patients being treated in Galway’s public hospitals.

There are 15 patients at UHG and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe today – that’s a drop of four compared to the figure for yesterday.

Nine patients with the virus are being treated at UHG, of whom five are in ICU.

While there are a further six patients at Portiuncula, with a single patient in intensive care.

Nationally, there are 136 patients being treated for Covid-19, with 44 in ICU.