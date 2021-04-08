Considerable drop in Covid-19 patients at Galway hospitals

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a considerable drop in the number of Covid-19 patients at Galway’s public hospitals.

There are now 11 patients with the virus being treated – 10 at UHG and 1 at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

That’s a drop of 4 patients since yesterday.

Of the patients being treated this afternoon, 3 are in ICU at UHG, while there’s 1 patient in intensive care at Portiuncula.

Nationally, the number of patients in public hospitals with the disease has dropped by 19 percent over the last seven days to 220.

Of those, 56 people with the virus are in ICU.